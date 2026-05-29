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A career coach's tips to optimize the job hunt for college graduates

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 29, 2026 at 11:00 AM CDT
Graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. (Carlos Osorio/AP)
Carlos Osorio/AP
Graduates at the University of Toledo commencement ceremony in Toledo, Ohio. (Carlos Osorio/AP)

It’s a low-hire job market right now, which makes being a new college graduate bittersweet.

Host Peter O’Dowd shares what listeners have been telling us about their post-graduation job search experiences, and gets advice from Judi Umali-Rajkumar, director of career programs for full-time masters of business administration and masters of business administration direct at Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business in Dallas, Texas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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