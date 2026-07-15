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Walk through Detroit's historic Eastern Market

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 15, 2026 at 11:07 AM CDT
A view of Gratiot Central Meat Market in near Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan. (Elaine Cromie/Getty Images)
Elaine Cromie/Getty Images
A view of Gratiot Central Meat Market in near Eastern Market in Detroit, Michigan. (Elaine Cromie/Getty Images)

Detroit’s historic Eastern Market is one of the oldest, continuously running markets in the country.

Vendors all over sell fruit, vegetables, meats, prepared food, chips and salsa, hot sauce, baked goods, and more. One of the sheds was torn down to make room for I-75 in 1965, and the market has been a constant through all of Detroit’s ups and downs.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong takes a walk through the Eastern Market with longtime Detroiter and journalist Paul Eisenstein.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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