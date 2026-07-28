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Paramount Skydance agrees to delay merger with Warner Bros. Discovery

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published July 28, 2026 at 11:06 AM CDT

A federal judge last week ordered Paramount Skydance to halt their merger with Warner Bros. Discovery, amid two anti-trust lawsuits brought on by a consortium of 12 states and the Writers Guild of America. Soon after, Paramount agreed to delay the merger until June 2027 or until five days after the court rules on the legal challenges, whichever comes first.

Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks is joined by Roben Farzad, host of the podcast Full Disclosure, to break down what this all means and what could happen next.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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