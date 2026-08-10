Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for listening and visiting.

Teacher turnover rose after the pandemic, new analysis finds

WBUR
Published August 10, 2026 at 11:02 AM CDT

Teachers began quitting their jobs after the pandemic, and many left the profession altogether. They said teaching had become more stressful, didn’t pay them enough, and lacked work-life balance.

A new analysis from Chalkbeat found that teacher turnover rose sharply in 2022 and remained steady in at least 21 states. And even though turnover rates are coming back down again, schools are still dealing with the consequences.

Matt Barnum, an editor and columnist with Chalkbeat, joins us to discuss the analysis of teacher exits.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Business & Education
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate