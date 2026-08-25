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Canada announces retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. as the countries' trade fight deepens

NPR | By Alex Leff
Published August 25, 2026 at 10:20 AM CDT
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about the trade dispute with the United States at the Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada, on Monday.
Andrej Ivanov
/
AFP via Getty Images
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney speaks about the trade dispute with the United States at the Davie Shipyard in Levis, Quebec, Canada, on Monday.

Canada announced retaliatory tariffs on many U.S. goods on Tuesday as the two countries fell deeper into a trade fight.

Canadian Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne said the government's countermeasures would match U.S. tariffs "dollar for dollar, rate for rate," hitting U.S. exports including steel and appliances. Canada's tariffs will take effect Sept. 8, he said.

The move comes after President Trump imposed 50% tariffs on many Canadian goods and threatened more after trade talks broke down on Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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Alex Leff
Alex Leff is a digital editor on NPR's International Desk, helping oversee coverage from journalists around the world for its growing Internet audience.
See stories by Alex Leff
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