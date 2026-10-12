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Two Americans win Nobel Prize in Economics for work on boom-bust cycles

NPR | By Scott Horsley
Published October 12, 2026 at 3:35 AM CDT
U.S. economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford are announced as the winners of the 2026 Nobel prize in economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday.
JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images
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AFP
U.S. economists Robert E. Hall and Michael Woodford are announced as the winners of the 2026 Nobel prize in economics at the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm on Monday.

Updated October 12, 2026 at 5:52 AM CDT

Two Americans have won the Nobel Prize in Economics for their work on how to smooth boom-and-bust cycles to limit unemployment and inflation.

The work of Robert E. Hall of Stanford University and Michael Woodford of Columbia University has enabled central banks and governments to be "better equipped to deal with shocks in the economy, such as energy crises or sudden changes in how much households consume," John Hassler, chair of the Committee for the Prize in Economic Sciences, said in a news release.

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Scott Horsley
Scott Horsley is NPR's Chief Economics Correspondent.
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