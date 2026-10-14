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The skincare sample is free. What happens next can cost thousands

NPR | By Monika Evstatieva,
Caley Fox ShannonBronson ArcuriBarrie Hardymon
Published October 14, 2026 at 4:00 AM CDT

The products promise younger-looking skin. The salespeople promise special deals. But customers at skincare stores across the country say they've walked away with something else entirely: thousands of dollars in unexpected charges and purchases they can't return.

Over the past year, NPR investigated complaints from shopping malls in Michigan to hotel spas in Hawaii, where customers reported being pressured into spending thousands of dollars on skincare products they never wanted. The stores had different names and different owners, but shared a common connection.

NPR's Monika Evstatieva and Caley Fox Shannon interviewed more than 50 people, reviewed hundreds of consumer complaints and examined court records and internal documents. Their reporting led them to Mazal Group, a California-based company run by a family originally from Israel that controls dozens of skincare brands sold in independently operated stores around the world.

More than a decade ago, federal agents documented what they called a "credit card overcharge scheme" at stores selling some of the same brands. Their investigations also uncovered immigration and money-laundering crimes that led to more than a dozen guilty pleas.

Yet customers continue to report similar tactics at stores across the country. So NPR set out to trace the connections between the stores, the products and the family business behind them.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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Monika Evstatieva
Monika Evstatieva is a Senior Producer on Investigations.
See stories by Monika Evstatieva
Caley Fox Shannon
Caley Fox Shannon is a reporter on NPR’s investigations team. A 2025 Roy W. Howard Fellow, Shannon’s work at NPR is supported by the Scripps Howard Foundation and the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland College Park.
Bronson Arcuri
Bronson Arcuri is a Senior Producer on NPR’s visuals team. In that role, he focuses on developing new video formats and producing original documentary projects for the network's digital platforms and news programs.
See stories by Bronson Arcuri
Barrie Hardymon
Barrie Hardymon is the senior editor for NPR's Investigations team.
See stories by Barrie Hardymon
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