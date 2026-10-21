Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 4
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Want to support this station? Make a donation or become a monthly contributing listener by clicking here!

Netflix is still on top, but faces headwinds

WBUR
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:55 AM CDT

Netflix’s shares tanked 42% over the last 12 months after hitting an all-time high last summer. Last week, the streaming service cut about 1,000 employees, or roughly 6% of its workforce, the company’s biggest round of layoffs in four years.

Netflix remains profitable and has more than 325 million global subscribers. It’s still the most popular platform for on-demand film and television, but Amazon Prime Video may be closing the gap.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Puck’s Matt Belloni about why Netflix is floundering.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Business & Education
News from Alabama Public Radio is a public service in association with the University of Alabama. We depend on your help to keep our programming on the air and online. Please consider supporting the news you rely on with a donation today. Every contribution, no matter the size, propels our vital coverage. Thank you.
Donate