Alabama Writers Showcase: Hummingbird

Alabama Public Radio
Published August 6, 2025 at 8:00 PM CDT
Baillee Majors

Alabama Public Radio presents local writers reading their own works! The Alabama Writers Wednesday Night Showcase puts a spotlight on emerging voices in Alabama’s literary world.

The fifth and final episode features Cam Marston reading Hummingbird:

A middle-aged man decides to step off the hamster wheel for a while and finds himself taken in by the simplicity and beauty a tropical paradise. He is taught life lessons by one of the locals.

His life back home is never far behind, though, and he is pulled between his former obligations and commitments and the promise of a new, refreshed and much simpler life before him.
