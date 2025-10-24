Sword fighting to high tea: How the Alabama Renaissance Faire brings history to life

The Alabama Renaissance Faire has been a storied tradition in Florence, AL for almost 40 years — bringing a piece of European history to the streets. It's back in the North Alabama city from Oct. 25-26.

Mark Holley

Hosted in Wilson Park, attendees from across the state and beyond have taken part in the treasured traditions of the faire since 1987. From first-timers to seasoned veterans, anyone can immerse themselves in an enchanting experience that is unlike any other regional faire.

One of the unique aspects of the Alabama Renaissance Faire is its origins in education and historical accuracy. The event was created by committee of Florence City educators and community volunteers. One of the founding members was Billy Warren, a former high school teacher and curriculum director.

“He wanted a festival that would be free for families, be family friendly, and that would bring to life topics that elementary and high school students studied in school, so that every teacher would have an opportunity to tie it back to their own curriculum,” said Darlene Freemon, a board member for the Alabama Renaissance Faire.

Photo provided by Darlene Simmons.

Photo provided by Darlene Freemon.

With a master’s degree in medieval and Renaissance literature, Freemon has been a dedicated volunteer since the second year of the event.

“So, in ‘88 I show up, I find out there's a renaissance faire. I just go downtown… I'm just thrilled. I am absolutely thrilled,” she recounted. “So, I go up to the little information booth that they had, and I asked, ‘Who's in charge of this? How do I get involved?’”

The Alabama Renaissance Faire was not her first tryst with the world of historical reenactment. Even as a high school student, Freemon had a strong passion for the Middle Ages and the Renaissance.

“As a group of school students, 12th graders, we put on a little mini Renaissance faire in the side yard of our local high school… It was just the most fun thing I had ever done up until that point in my life,” she explained.

Since joining the roundtable of volunteers in 1988, Freemon has experienced her share of fairytale moments, including having a medieval wedding at the faire in 2004 and briefly ascending to the rank of queen in 2015.

“I served for one week as Queen of the Alabama Renaissance Faire. I decided to make my husband my co-monarch… I was Queen Darlene the Learned, and he was King Richard the Protector,” she said.

In addition to kings and queens, the Alabama Renaissance Faire has hosted other historically significant guests over the years.

“We tie everything back to our sister city of Florence, Italy. So, we've had the mayor of Florence, Italy come and visit… We had the high Lord Mayor of London come participate at our fair one year,” said Freemon.

Although the event has gained prestige over time, joining in on the fun comes at no cost to the public. Freemon, and the entirety of the Alabama Renaissance Faire staff work together as a nonprofit so that the event can remain free.

“We are there because we love the fair, so we don't charge admission. Because we don't charge admission, we don't charge for the majority of activities,” she explained.

In Florence’s Wilson Park, faire goers can participate in a variety of interactive medieval and Renaissance themed events.

Although it is not required, dressing up is an activity in itself. All attendees are encouraged to wear their best historical or mythical costume. Dragons, mermaids, and fairies alike can mingle on the faire grounds.

“We, as a group, just decided that if the people of that time period, roughly 1066, to 1650—if they believed in it, we allowed it,” said Freemon. “We do, on our website, have a page dedicated to how to create a costume using clothes from your own closet.”

To bring the conventions of the Renaissance era to life, the faire features multiple groups of live performers and reenactors.

Attendees can expect to experience sword fighting, medieval martial arts and traditional European folk music, among the many other engaging activities showcased at the Alabama Renaissance Faire.

Photo provided by Darlene Freemon.

Byron Wiley

For patrons who would like to procure a keepsake or two, the faire market will feature over 100 vendors offering a variety of themed wares.

“We are trying to recreate what a historical medieval harvest festival would be, where everybody comes together—all the villagers, all the outlying farmers. They set up their goods. They sell their items. They interact with each other. They get all the news from all the different surrounding villages. They sing, they dance, they have fun, and then they leave. That's what we're about. That's who we are,” Freemon explained.

In the 39 years since its founding, the Alabama Renaissance Faire has grown from a small passion project to a widely adored tradition, boasting an exponential growth in attendees each year.

Through the work of passionate volunteers, the faire has cemented its legacy as a one-of-a-kind, immersive experience that can only be found in Alabama.

