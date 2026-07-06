We’ve waited ten long years for book six of A Court of Thrones and Roses by Sarah J Maas. Now, we celebrate!

Join the haints of The Haunted Book Shop in Mobile, AL, on October 30, 2026, for A CALL TO COURT: AN ACOTAR EXPERIENCE. From 7pm to 10pm, our block of South Joachim Street will become the Night Court with all the flair and romantasy of Prythian! This event will feature costumed attendees, dancing, themed cocktail menus at both Alchemy Tavern and Penton’s Bistro King Bleu Corner Bar, a Prythian Market Square of local artisans and vendors, photo opportunities galore, and more!

Tickets are required for this event and must be purchased in advance. Two ticket tiers are available:

Tier 1: ACOTAR 6 book & experience ticket, $65

Tier 2: ACOTAR experience only (no book), $30

Included in both tickets are:

Festive, ACOTAR-themed decor

Dancing with onsite DJ and group dance instruction

Catering by Penton's Bistro featuring finger foods and sweet treats

Photo opportunities with book cover backdrop

Rhinestone face & body art application

"Win the Reign!" ongoing contest (Guests will have the opportunity to win time on the High Court throne.)

For those who choose to attend in costume, and we highly recommend the costumed experience, you will have the opportunity to present your costume to the High Lady of the Night Court as their subjects will be called to parade before the throne. But who is the High Lady of the Night Court? That might be you! All costumed ticket holders will be eligible to enter the drawing for the throne.

Looking for additional photo settings to capture your original persona? Guests will be granted special, exclusive access to the Mobile Arts Council Gallery and the Ben Kaiser and Vanessa Quintana October 2026 exhibition "Cottage Core,” a whimsical look into the little worlds around us. Glitter, hyper-realism, and specially created installations will offer guests an immersive setting to strike that perfect pose.

Space for this unique, one-night-only experience is limited, so don’t hesitate to buy your ticket. We’ve waited long enough for ACOTAR 6, so we don’t want to wait another minute to celebrate with YOU!