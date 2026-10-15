Air Force Veteran and Author Brings Accentuate AI to Tuscaloosa Nov. 14

Meet Alabama native, author, and retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dr. Rita Felton for a book signing on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Midtown Shopping Center, 1800 McFarland Road East, Suite 200, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

Her book, Accentuate AI: Practical Discernment for Responsible AI Leadership, explores how to use artificial intelligence while preserving human judgment, authentic communication, and meaningful connection. Stop by to meet Dr. Felton and have your copy signed.