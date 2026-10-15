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Air Force Veteran and Author Brings Accentuate AI to Tuscaloosa Nov. 14

Air Force Veteran and Author Brings Accentuate AI to Tuscaloosa Nov. 14

Meet Alabama native, author, and retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant Dr. Rita Felton for a book signing on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from noon to 3 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, Midtown Shopping Center, 1800 McFarland Road East, Suite 200, Tuscaloosa, AL 35404.

Her book, Accentuate AI: Practical Discernment for Responsible AI Leadership, explores how to use artificial intelligence while preserving human judgment, authentic communication, and meaningful connection. Stop by to meet Dr. Felton and have your copy signed.

Barnes & Noble
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Dr. Rita Felton
9073060232
rita@ritafelton.com
Rita Felton Consulting, LLC
Barnes & Noble
Midtown Shopping Center, 1800 McFarland Road East, Suite 200
Tuscaloosa, Alabama 35404
(205) 349-6366
https://stores.barnesandnoble.com/store/2295