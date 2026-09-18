An Afternoon with Lagniappe's Kevin Lee: Book Signing & In-conversation

Join us on October 11, 2026, at 5pm at The Haunted Book Shop for an evening with Lagniappe's Kevin Lee to celebrate his book Sinners Above All Others: Seedy and Sordid Tales from Mobile's Underbelly. With a book signing and in-conversation, Kevin and guests will explore the darker side of Mobile through its most notorious crimes, as detailed in Lee’s comprehensive collection.

Sinners Above All Others includes expanded accounts of Mobile’s most infamous crimes, originally chronicled by Lagniappe over the past two decades. Starting from the early misdemeanors of the Le Moyne brothers to heinous acts that marked the 20th century, this book paints a vivid picture of the intrigues and societal undercurrents that shaped Mobile. Each chapter, whether it’s the tale of the 1923 Whiskey Ring, the arrest of a Manson Family member here in Mobile, the bizarre life of serial killer Joseph Paul Franklin, or other infamous crimes, sheds light on the profound impact these events had on the community and the historical fabric of the city.

Attendees will have the chance to engage directly with Kevin Lee, gaining insights into his research and writing process, and perhaps discussing the fascinating crimes themselves. Following the discussion, there will be a book signing session. This event is a must-attend for true crime enthusiasts, history buffs, and anyone intrigued by the stories that lurk in the shadows of Mobile’s past.

Join us on October 11th to meet longtime Lagniappe contributor and reporter Kevin Lee and grab your own signed copy of Sinners Above All Others: Seedy and Sordid Tales from Mobile's Underbelly.