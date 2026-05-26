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An Afternoon with R.H. Nicholson

An Afternoon with R.H. Nicholson

Join us at The Haunted Book Shop on June 27th for an Afternoon with R.H. Nicholson. Winner of the 2025 Chickasaw Playwriting Prize, Nicholson will be in conversation with Chickasaw Civic Theater director Hannah Roads. Nicholson will discuss his evocative debut novel, Justice House Shadows, as well as his award-winning play The King and Queen of Foggy Flats, which will be performed at CCT later that evening.

During this conversation, Ron Nicholson will share the inspirations behind his narratives and the challenges he faced in the creative process. After the conversation and audience Q&A, Nicholson will sign copies of the book and chat with guests.

The Haunted Book Shop
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Haunted Book Shop
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com

Artist Group Info

info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
The Haunted Book Shop
9 S JOACHIM ST
MOBILE, Alabama 36602-2707
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com