An Evening with Adam Cesare at The Haunted Book Shop

Why dread the horror of back-to-school when you could celebrate with us and ADAM CESARE at The Haunted Book Shop on August 25th? Yes, you read that correctly. Adam Cesare is coming to Mobile as part of his national tour for book four in the series, "Lights! Camera! Frendo!"

This is your chance to meet Adam, author of the wildly popular horror series CLOWN IN A CORNFIELD, and have him sign your copy of Lights! Camera! Frendo! After the signing, Adam and select ticket holders will head down the street to the Crescent Theater for a special screening of the slasher film Clown in a Cornfield, followed by a Q&A with Adam. Only 95 screening tickets are available, so if you snooze on this invitation you will face the horror of a "sold out" banner.

The fun officially starts at 5:30PM at The Haunted Book Shop, but Alchemy Tavern will start slinging their Adam Cesare-themed cocktails earlier that afternoon to get you in a festive mood. There's nothing scary about an Alchemy cocktail.

So, horror fans, who's with me? Ready for all the jump scares and suspense of Adam Cesare and Clown in a Cornfield? Grab your ticket today. A paid, advance ticket is required for entry to the event. In the ticket ordering section, you will have your choice of ticket level for this event.

There will be three ticket types for this event:

1st tier - Book & Signing Line only (Includes book)

2nd tier - Movie & Q&A only (does not include book)

3rd tier - Book, Signing Line, & Movie & Q&A (includes book)