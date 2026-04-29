An Evening with Folk Noir artist Anna La Mare

Join us for an earnest evening with Anna La Mare!

Singer-songwriter Anna La Mare (ANuh Lah MAH-ray) blends roots music and Celtic storytelling with Southern Gothic elements to create stormy, poetic Americana animated by her powerful and haunting voice.

La Mare has held international residencies, performed in dimly lit venues, and graced festivals as well as songwriter showcases across the United States and abroad. She took the stage at the Belladrum Music Festival (Scotland), earned a grant from the City of Austin Live Music Fund to produce an album, has played hundreds of shows, as well as wrote songs with greats like Mick Flannery, Terry Klein, Jeff Plankenhorn, and Pete Damore from Ordinary Elephant.

An artist on the rise, La Mare is dedicated to crafting provocative songs and is currently in the process of laying down her first album. Listeners will be invited into her world — one that is deeply personal and universally relatable.

The well-traveled storyteller has been writing songs since she opened the first page of a journal as a child. When she wasn’t falling asleep in the back of the jazz clubs where her mother sang, she was learning traditional American and Celtic tunes on family road trips.

Diving into the music scene of the North Carolina Piedmont, she fell in love with the balladry of Americana and discovered the foundation for her own music.

Spending her formative years in Europe and the United Kingdom and her stage years in New Orleans, Texas, and North Carolina, her sound is a rich mix of influences ranging from Leonard Cohen and Sting to Loreena McKennitt, Sharon Van Etten, Sigur Ros, Natalie Merchant, and Joni Mitchell. These artists' ability to conjure emotion and atmosphere is a driving force in La Mare's songwriting.

The combination of La Mare's jazz and folk roots with her eclectic, soundscape-driven influences sets her apart, and her ability to turn a phrase and weave a mystical story gives her music a distinct characteristic that feels intimate and expansive.

Anna tackles a range of styles to deliver meaningful and enchanting ballads. She isn’t afraid to restyle a cover, and her original works are as versatile as her background. With her captivating vibrato, she can sing a tender soprano ballad as easily as a rich, soulful anthem or quirky waltz. Delivering each song with a heartfelt and enchanting sincerity, her voice and storytelling create a space where vulnerability and strength coexist, resonating deeply with her listeners.

In December 2022, Anna decided to pack up her things and go on the road full time. She put everything she owned in storage and made a 3,000-mile journey to British Columbia to start a new chapter in her music career. She toured all over BC before spending a solitary two weeks with her dog and a trunk of her old journals in a cabin on an island off the Sunshine Coast. There, she reconnected with herself as a songwriter and wrote an album’s worth of songs.

After traveling down the West Coast and playing across the United States, U.K. and Canada, she is back in her now home state of Texas : working on new music in Austin and building her music community.

In her heart, La Mare is a true artist of the road, strumming and singing the stories she's picked up in her travels, poised to enliven the wanderer in every listener.