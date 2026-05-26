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An Evening with Lisa Johnston Hancock: Stars and Stories

An Evening with Lisa Johnston Hancock: Stars and Stories

Join us at The Haunted Book Shop on June 30th at 5:30PM for a launch party honoring Lisa Johnston Hancock and her debut children's book, Santiago and Great Bear. In her stirring narrative, Hancock introduces us to Santiago, a young boy adjusting to his new life in the countryside. Through lyrical prose and engaging illustrations, readers experience the magical and unlikely friendship between Santiago and a celestial visitor, the Great Bear, cast from the constellation Ursa Major.

At the party, adults and children alike will enjoy a meet-and-greet with the author, be entertained as the author reads the book to her young fans, and have their copy signed by the author. Join us as we raise a toast to Lisa Johnston Hancock and celebrate the release of this delightful and heartfelt book.

The Haunted Book Shop
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

The Haunted Book Shop
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com

Artist Group Info

info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
The Haunted Book Shop
9 S JOACHIM ST
MOBILE, Alabama 36602-2707
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com