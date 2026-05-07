Bham Discourse Event at Rojo
Bham Discourse Event at Rojo
Thursday, May 7 -- Discourse Bham Event in the Side Room: Feet Like Sheep & Hearing with Their Head: The Very Strange Evolution of Whales Speaker Dr. Winston C. Lancaster. In this talk, explore what makes whales mammals, how their bodies have adapted so marvelously to life in the water, and what sensory breakthrough was most critical to their survival. Learn what whale evolution reveals about adaptation, survival, and the weird, winding paths of natural history. Doors open at 6pm, speaker at 7pm. Tickets at discoursebham.com
Rojo
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Thu, 7 May 2026
Event Supported By
Rojo
205-585-3976
rojo@rojobirmingham.com
Rojo
2921 Highland Ave.Birmingham, Alabama 35205
info@barehandsinc.org