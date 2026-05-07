Bham Discourse Event at Rojo

Thursday, May 7 -- Discourse Bham Event in the Side Room: Feet Like Sheep & Hearing with Their Head: The Very Strange Evolution of Whales Speaker Dr. Winston C. Lancaster. In this talk, explore what makes whales mammals, how their bodies have adapted so marvelously to life in the water, and what sensory breakthrough was most critical to their survival. Learn what whale evolution reveals about adaptation, survival, and the weird, winding paths of natural history. Doors open at 6pm, speaker at 7pm. Tickets at discoursebham.com