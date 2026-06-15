Book Bedazzling for Bookstore Romance Day

You bring the book. We've got the BLING!

Join us for a sparkly afternoon at The Haunted Book Shop as we celebrate Bookstore Romance Day on August 15th, 4-6pm, with BOOK BEDAZZLING! Whether you are new to book bedazzling or a sparkling pro, we've got you covered. So, to celebrate the genre we love that's all about love, you are invited to join your fellow book and crafting enthusiasts, especially romance fans, to cover your favorite book cover with rhinestones. Yes, for one special afternoon, we are turning our shop at 9 S Joachim St. into an art studio and you the artist!

Advance ticket purchase is required for this event. Your ticket gets you a deluxe bedazzling kit including gems, wax pencil, scoop, tweezers, tray, and glue, all organized for ease of use. Worried that you may not finish your book cover masterpiece during the event? Don't! The kit is yours to keep so that you can take your work-in-progress home to finish with all the supplies and tools you need.

This event is all about friendship - old and new - the books we love, and sparkling creativity. Bring the book you wish to bedazzle and cozy up for an afternoon of crafting and sparkles.

Not a romance reader? No worries! We'd love to bedazzle with you, too. Bring your favorite fantasy, mystery, thriller, literary…any genre, any book cover!

See you and your favorite book on August 15th at 4pm.