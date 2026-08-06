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Brews, Brains & Bids SafeHouse Fundraiser

Brews, Brains & Bids SafeHouse Fundraiser

Join SafeHouse of Shelby County for our 3rd Annual Brews, Brains & Bids on Saturday, August 29 at 6:00pm at Brock's Gap Brewing Company in Hoover!

For just $10, test your trivia skills, enjoy great brews, and bid on amazing silent auction items, including concert tickets, a beach vacation, handmade pottery, and passes to local favorites. Every ticket helps support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

Grab your team and join us for a fun night with a meaningful impact!

SafeHouse is a 501©3 non-profit United Way organization that provides free and confidential services to victims of domestic and sexual violence. We offer emergency shelter, court advocacy, mental health counseling, case management services, prevention & intervention education, and forensic services.

Brocks Gap Brewing Company
10.00
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SafeHouse of Shelby County
2056644850
www.safehouse.org
Brocks Gap Brewing Company
500 Mineral Trace
Hoover, Alabama