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Carolyn Haines Launch Party: The Last SBD!

Carolyn Haines Launch Party: The Last SBD!

Join us on October 24, 2026 at The Haunted Book Shop as we celebrate the last of Carolyn Haines' hit Sarah Boothe Delaney Series. The _Joy To The Bones _party will kick off at 5pm with an in-conversation with special guest, romance author Manda Collins. Chat with Carolyn and Manda, enjoy refreshments, and hop in the signing line to have your copy of the last SARAH BOOTH DELANEY book signed. We will also have copies of Manda's Ghost Me, Maybe available for the signing line. Two book launches in one event! Now, that's reason to celebrate!

Carolyn Haines, renowned for her witty narratives and deep Southern settings, adds another mysterious installment to the SBD series with Joy to the Bones. Expect complex characters, a riveting plot that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, and Carolyn's signature humor. The event will provide fans and new readers alike a unique opportunity to discover Haines' latest adventures in writing, engage in discussions, and get their copies signed by the author herself.

The Haunted Book Shop
19.79
05:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

The Haunted Book Shop
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com

Artist Group Info

info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
The Haunted Book Shop
9 S JOACHIM ST
MOBILE, Alabama 36602-2707
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com