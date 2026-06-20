Celebrate Dad at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille This Father’s Day

Celebrate Dad with a Rare and Well Done® dining experience this Father’s Day, Sunday, June 21, 2026, at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, located at 4 Perimeter Park S. in Birmingham. Opening early at 11:00 AM, Perry's is rolling out spectacular features, including an all-day, dine-in exclusive 22 oz. Bone-in Caramelized Prime Rib for $69 per person, served with Truffle Merlot demi-glace and homemade horseradish cream. Guests can also enjoy off-the-menu brunch cocktails like Bloody Marys and Mimosas for $14 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM, while the restaurant's full dinner menu remains available all day. Starting at 4:00 PM, Perry’s will offer its famous 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper for $49 for both dine-in and to-go guests, featuring their iconic dinner-cut pork chop, a choice of soup or salad, and a Dessert Trio.

If you prefer to celebrate the king of the household at home, online pre-orders for to-go pickup are available, or you can order hand-cut meats shipped straight to his door through Perry’s Online Market. Plus, if you buy $125 in gift cards by July 31, you'll receive a bonus $25 reward card. Dine-in reservations are limited and require a credit card to secure, with a $15 per person cancellation fee applying after June 19, so be sure to book your table or place your orders early by visiting perryssteakhouse.com.