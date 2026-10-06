Gloria Dei Chorale and Chamber Orchestra presents their Christmas Concert, “Heaven and Nature Sing”, Sunday, December 6th, 2026, 3:00 pm at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 2 South Claiborne St., Mobile, AL 36602. Guest musicians will be soprano soloist, Allanda Small Campbell, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church Children’s Choir under the direction of Collin Lowery. The program will feature a variety of carol arrangements by Dan Forrest, Philip Stopford, David Willcocks, and composer & director, Louis Daniel, with a special 30th anniversary performance of, “Love, Come this Blessed Morn”. Gloria Dei is a community chorus and non-profit charitable organization. Admission is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the doors. For more information, please email gloriadeichoralemobile@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.gloriadeichoralemobile.org.