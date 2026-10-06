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Christmas Concert - "Heaven and Nature Sing"

Christmas Concert - "Heaven and Nature Sing"

Gloria Dei Chorale and Chamber Orchestra presents their Christmas Concert, “Heaven and Nature Sing”, Sunday, December 6th, 2026, 3:00 pm at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, 2 South Claiborne St., Mobile, AL 36602. Guest musicians will be soprano soloist, Allanda Small Campbell, and St. Mary’s Catholic Church Children’s Choir under the direction of Collin Lowery. The program will feature a variety of carol arrangements by Dan Forrest, Philip Stopford, David Willcocks, and composer & director, Louis Daniel, with a special 30th anniversary performance of, “Love, Come this Blessed Morn”. Gloria Dei is a community chorus and non-profit charitable organization. Admission is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be received at the doors. For more information, please email gloriadeichoralemobile@gmail.com, or visit the website at www.gloriadeichoralemobile.org.

Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Gloria Dei Chorale, Inc
(228) 990-4148
gloriadeichoralemobile@gmail.com
www.gloriadeichoralemobile.org
Cathedral-Basilica of the Immaculate Conception
2 S Claiborne St
Mobile, Alabama 36602
(251) 434-1573
events@southernechochorale.com
https://www.facebook.com/p/Southern-Echo-Chorale-61579792267215/