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Cinco de Mayo at Rojo

Cinco de Mayo at Rojo

Cinco de Mayo at Rojo
Tuesday, May 5. Discounts on beer and margaritas all day until 9pm. All Mexican beers in cans and bottles $.50 off and Modelo Especial and Good People Muchacho Draft $1 off pint and $3.50 off pitcher. All Margaritas $1 off a glass and $5 off a pitcher including top shelf.

Rojo
11:00 AM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Event Supported By

Rojo
205-585-3976
rojo@rojobirmingham.com
Rojo
2921 Highland Ave.
Birmingham, Alabama 35205
info@barehandsinc.org
https://www.barehandsinc.org/ddlm