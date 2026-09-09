Computer and Smartphone Tutoring for Adults
Computer and Smartphone Tutoring for Adults
Computer and Smartphone tutoring for adults at three FOCUS 50+ locations. Available for 9 weeks. Register HERE: https://lift.culverhouse.ua.edu/classes/computer-skills-training/
FOCUS 50+ (McAbee Activity Center)
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01:30 PM - 02:30 PM, every day through Nov 20, 2026.
Event Supported By
FOCUS 50+ & University of Alabama
205-535-0907
Artist Group Info
nharshman@senior-focus.org
FOCUS 50+ (McAbee Activity Center)
3801 Loop RoadTUSCALOOSA, Alabama 35404-5040
205-554-1919
nharshman@senior-focus.org