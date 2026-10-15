Conservation on Tap with SALT
Conservation on Tap with SALT
🍻 COME FOR THE DRINKS. STAY FOR THE MISSION! And JOIN OUR MISSION!
🌿 Join us Wednesday, October 21, from 5–7 p.m. at Fairhope Brewing Company for Conservation on Tap!
Enjoy an evening of live music by Amanda Donald & Karl Langley, door prizes, good drinks, Pirates Pit BBQ food truck, and great company, all while supporting the places that make South Alabama special.
Become a SALT member and help protect the land, wildlife, and natural places we all love. Bring a friend and come raise a glass to conservation!
Fairhope Brewing Company
FREE
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
South Alabama Land Trust
12519905004
sheri@southalabamalandtrust.org
Artist Group Info
francesmayhall@gmail.com
Fairhope Brewing Company
914 Nichols AveFairhope, Alabama 36532
(251) 279-7517
info@fairhopebrewing.com