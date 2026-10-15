Conservation on Tap with SALT

🍻 COME FOR THE DRINKS. STAY FOR THE MISSION! And JOIN OUR MISSION!

🌿 Join us Wednesday, October 21, from 5–7 p.m. at Fairhope Brewing Company for Conservation on Tap!

Enjoy an evening of live music by Amanda Donald & Karl Langley, door prizes, good drinks, Pirates Pit BBQ food truck, and great company, all while supporting the places that make South Alabama special.

Become a SALT member and help protect the land, wildlife, and natural places we all love. Bring a friend and come raise a glass to conservation!