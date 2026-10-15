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Conservation on Tap with SALT

Conservation on Tap with SALT

🍻 COME FOR THE DRINKS. STAY FOR THE MISSION! And JOIN OUR MISSION!

🌿 Join us Wednesday, October 21, from 5–7 p.m. at Fairhope Brewing Company for Conservation on Tap!

Enjoy an evening of live music by Amanda Donald & Karl Langley, door prizes, good drinks, Pirates Pit BBQ food truck, and great company, all while supporting the places that make South Alabama special.

Become a SALT member and help protect the land, wildlife, and natural places we all love. Bring a friend and come raise a glass to conservation!

Fairhope Brewing Company
FREE
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 21 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

South Alabama Land Trust
12519905004
sheri@southalabamalandtrust.org
https://southalabamalandtrust.org

Artist Group Info

francesmayhall@gmail.com
Fairhope Brewing Company
914 Nichols Ave
Fairhope, Alabama 36532
(251) 279-7517
info@fairhopebrewing.com
https://www.fairhopebrewing.com/