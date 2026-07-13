District 8 & The Flourish Block in Bloom: Safe Summer Concert Series

Join Councilor Sonja Smith and The Flourish Alabama for a celebration of creativity, community, and summer fun at BLOCK IN BLOOM: Safe Summer Concert Series!

Get ready for a full day of entertainment featuring:

• Live Music & DJs

: DJ Nano, DJ Se7en, Nekaybaaw, Eb the Celeb, Suaze, Classified Alias, and more

• Dynamic Performances:

DJ Stussy, Kennie Blk, DMNIQ, Lillian Aleece, Jaeden Henderson, Donnie Saygo, and Sana

• Art & Creativity:

Interactive art exhibitions, live demonstrations, hands-on creative activities, and engaging workshops

• Food & Vendors:

Food trucks, local eats, and community vendors bringing flavor and flair

• Family-Friendly Fun:

Games and activities for all ages

Pet-friendly environment

And so much more!

This FREE community celebration takes place Saturday, July 18th from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM—mark your calendar and bring your family, friends, and neighbors.

