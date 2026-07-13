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District 8 & The Flourish Block in Bloom: Safe Summer Concert Series

District 8 & The Flourish Block in Bloom: Safe Summer Concert Series

Join Councilor Sonja Smith and The Flourish Alabama for a celebration of creativity, community, and summer fun at BLOCK IN BLOOM: Safe Summer Concert Series!

Get ready for a full day of entertainment featuring:
• Live Music & DJs
: DJ Nano, DJ Se7en, Nekaybaaw, Eb the Celeb, Suaze, Classified Alias, and more
• Dynamic Performances:
DJ Stussy, Kennie Blk, DMNIQ, Lillian Aleece, Jaeden Henderson, Donnie Saygo, and Sana
• Art & Creativity:
Interactive art exhibitions, live demonstrations, hands-on creative activities, and engaging workshops
• Food & Vendors:
Food trucks, local eats, and community vendors bringing flavor and flair
• Family-Friendly Fun:
Games and activities for all ages
Pet-friendly environment
And so much more!

This FREE community celebration takes place Saturday, July 18th from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM—mark your calendar and bring your family, friends, and neighbors.

Ensley Neighborhood
02:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Ensley Neighborhood
602 19th Street Ensley
Birmingham, Alabama 35218