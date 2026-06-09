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Dowsing Through Time: A Brief History

Dowsing Through Time: A Brief History

I will start by defining what dowsing is and, sometimes more importantly, what it is not.

Then, we will compare dowsing to divination and ask whether they are the same. We will discuss the misconception: is it water witching or works of evil?

I will share highlights of over 8,000 years of dowsing history, from its earliest beginnings in cave drawings to its more modern-day references in mining and the military.

I will cover some books and publications in which dowsing has been described or alluded to since antiquity, plus some thoughts on some contemporary ones.

In closing, we will look at some present-day applications of dowsing that dowsers use to help them locate things.

Pinson Public Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Elysium House Healing, LLC
(251) 237-1700
www.elysiumhousehealing@gmail.com
www.elysiumhousehealing.com

Artist Group Info

elysiumhousehealing@gmail.com
Pinson Public Library
4509 Pinson Boulevard
Pinson, Alabama 35126
(205) 680-9298
www.pinsonlibrary.com