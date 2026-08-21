Free Estate Planning Seminar — Downtown Mobile
Free Estate Planning Seminar — Downtown Mobile
Heircraft Planning will host a free estate planning seminar Tuesday, September 15, from noon to 1 p.m. at Innovation Portal, 358 Saint Louis Street, in downtown Mobile. Attorney Mark Eiland will discuss wills, trusts, and probate under Alabama law. The event is free and open to the public, with lunch provided. More information is available at heircraftplanning.com/upcoming-events.
Innovation Portal
12:00 PM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Heircraft Planning, LLC
2513980081
rene@heircraftplanning.com
Artist Group Info
rene@heircraftplanning.com
Innovation Portal
358 Saint Louis StreetMobile, Alabama 36602