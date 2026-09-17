Free Estate Planning Seminar – Mobile, AL

Without a plan, the courts decide who inherits, who raises your children, and who manages your affairs, not you. Heircraft Planning will host a free lunch seminar Thursday, October 15, at 12 p.m. at the Innovation Portal, 358 St. Louis Street, in Mobile. Attorney Mark Eiland, an Accredited Estate Planner® with more than 25 years of experience in estate planning and trust administration, will discuss wills, trusts, and probate under Alabama law. The event is free and open to the public, with lunch provided. Registration is required. More information is available at heircraftplanning.com/upcoming-events.