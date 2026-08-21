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Free Estate Planning Seminar — Mobile, AL

Free Estate Planning Seminar — Mobile, AL

Heircraft Planning will host a free estate planning seminar Tuesday, September 29, at 5:30 p.m. at Jerusalem Café, 5817 Old Shell Road, in Mobile. Attorney Mark Eiland will discuss wills, trusts, and probate under Alabama law. The event is free and open to the public, with dinner provided. More information is available at heircraftplanning.com/upcoming-events.

Jerusalem Café
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 29 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Heircraft Planning, LLC
2513980081
rene@heircraftplanning.com
https://heircraftplanning.com/

Artist Group Info

rene@heircraftplanning.com
Jerusalem Café
5817 Old Shell Road
Mobile, Alabama 36608