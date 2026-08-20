Free Estate Planning Seminar – Mobile, AL
Free Estate Planning Seminar – Mobile, AL
Without a plan, the courts decide who inherits, who raises your children, and who manages your affairs, not you. Heircraft Planning will host a free dinner seminar Thursday, October 22, at 5:30 p.m. at Jerusalem Café, 5817 Old Shell Road, in Mobile. Attorney Mark Eiland, an Accredited Estate Planner® with more than 25 years of experience in estate planning and trust administration, will discuss wills, trusts, and probate under Alabama law. The event is free and open to the public, with dinner provided. Registration is required. More information is available at heircraftplanning.com/upcoming-events.
Jerusalem Café
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Heircraft Planning, LLC
2513980081
rene@heircraftplanning.com
Jerusalem Café
5817 Old Shell RoadMobile, Alabama 36608