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Hannah Roberts, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital

Hannah Roberts, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital

Dr. Hannah Roberts will present a USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital on Tuesday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Roberts' concert repertoire will include the late Romantic music of Scottish-born American composer Helen Hopekirk. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Hannah Roberts
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music