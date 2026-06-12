Hannah Roberts, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital
Hannah Roberts, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital
Dr. Hannah Roberts will present a USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital on Tuesday, June 23 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Dr. Roberts' concert repertoire will include the late Romantic music of Scottish-born American composer Helen Hopekirk. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Tue, 23 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Hannah Roberts
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu