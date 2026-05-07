HAP - Public Information Meetings
HAP - Public Information Meetings
Baldwin County will host a series of public information meetings about the upcoming Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) designed to assist eligible residents with homeownership opportunities.
Meetings will be held at locations across Baldwin County, including Central Baldwin, North Baldwin, South Baldwin, and the Eastern Shore and will provide an overview of the program, including eligibility requirements, available assistance, and how residents can apply.
Baldwin County Commission Chambers, County Administration Building
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Mon, 18 May 2026
Event Supported By
Baldwin County Commission
cdbg.dr@baldwincountyal.gov
Baldwin County Commission Chambers, County Administration Building
322 Courthouse SquareBay Minette, Alabama 36507