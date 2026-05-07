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HAP - Public Information Meetings

HAP - Public Information Meetings

Baldwin County will host a series of public information meetings about the upcoming Homeowner Assistance Program (HAP) designed to assist eligible residents with homeownership opportunities.
Meetings will be held at locations across Baldwin County, including Central Baldwin, North Baldwin, South Baldwin, and the Eastern Shore and will provide an overview of the program, including eligibility requirements, available assistance, and how residents can apply.

Baldwin County Courthouse Annex Auditorium
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 3 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Baldwin County Commission
cdbg.dr@baldwincountyal.gov
https://baldwincountyal.gov/departments/grants/cdbg-dr/hap
Baldwin County Courthouse Annex Auditorium
22251 Palmer Street
Robertsdale, Alabama 36567
https://baldwincountyal.gov/departments/grants/cdbg-dr/hap