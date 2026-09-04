In-conversation with Emma C Wells & Mallory Arnold: A Thrilling Afternoon
In-conversation with Emma C Wells & Mallory Arnold: A Thrilling Afternoon
Two USA Bestselling thriller authors, one thrilling afternoon!
Emma C Wells and Mallory Arnold will join us at The Haunted Book Shop on September 13, 4PM, for an in-conversation and book signing. Both authors are on national tours for their latest thrillers and will team up for one exciting afternoon in Mobile.
SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! Poisoned Pen Press has sent us 25 SWAG packs for Emma C Wells We Already Dug the Grave. The first 25 customers to reserve a ticket AND purchase Emma's book as an add-on to their ticket will receive a SWAG pack that includes one cotton tote bag, pair of buttons, postcard with playlist, and a sticker!
The Haunted Book Shop
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Haunted Book Shop
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
Artist Group Info
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
The Haunted Book Shop
9 S JOACHIM STMOBILE, Alabama 36602-2707
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com