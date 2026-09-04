In-conversation with Emma C Wells & Mallory Arnold: A Thrilling Afternoon

Two USA Bestselling thriller authors, one thrilling afternoon!

Emma C Wells and Mallory Arnold will join us at The Haunted Book Shop on September 13, 4PM, for an in-conversation and book signing. Both authors are on national tours for their latest thrillers and will team up for one exciting afternoon in Mobile.

SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT! Poisoned Pen Press has sent us 25 SWAG packs for Emma C Wells We Already Dug the Grave. The first 25 customers to reserve a ticket AND purchase Emma's book as an add-on to their ticket will receive a SWAG pack that includes one cotton tote bag, pair of buttons, postcard with playlist, and a sticker!