James Helton, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital

Dr. James Helton will perform in a USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Helton will perform the Schumann Variations and the opus 118 Piano Pieces by Johannes Brahms. Additionally, he will play Rachmaninoff's Corelli Variations and works by Mel Bonis and York Bowen. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.