James Helton, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital
James Helton, USA Piano Camp 2026 Faculty Recital
Dr. James Helton will perform in a USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital on Wednesday, June 24 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Helton will perform the Schumann Variations and the opus 118 Piano Pieces by Johannes Brahms. Additionally, he will play Rachmaninoff's Corelli Variations and works by Mel Bonis and York Bowen. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Wed, 24 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
James Helton
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu