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Jodie Cain Smith & Broken Tide Launch Party!

Jodie Cain Smith & Broken Tide Launch Party!

Celebrate the Brackish Waters series finale release with Jodie Cain Smith!

Jodie invites friends, fans, and family to join her for a launch party celebrating Broken Tide, the third and final installment of her dystopian thriller Brackish Waters series. At 5pm on November 21, 2026, at The Haunted Book Shop in Mobile, Alabama, Jodie will be in-conversation discussing writing craft, creativity chaos, and scaring herself with the too-real circumstances of Brackish Waters. Guests will enjoy refreshments and photo ops, and, of course, having Jodie sign copies of Broken Tide.

Guests are encouraged to take part in the Brackish Waters scavenger hunt ahead of the party to win extra tickets for the prize drawing. Everyone who purchases a copy of Broken Tide at the party will be entered to win an original Brackish Waters-themed stained-glass art piece, created by Mobile's stained-glass artist Kate Lotito-Arrington. Guests who show results of the Brackish Waters scavenger hunt (social media posts with photos and required hashtags) will earn up to 8 additional tickets for the prize drawing. Visit www.jodiecainsmith.com for details and rules of the scavenger hunt.

The Haunted Book Shop
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Haunted Book Shop
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com

Artist Group Info

info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
The Haunted Book Shop
9 S JOACHIM ST
MOBILE, Alabama 36602-2707
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com