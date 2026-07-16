Lydia Newton, Guest Artist Violin Recital
Lydia Newton, Guest Artist Violin Recital
Lydia Newton will present a guest artist violin recital on Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Newton, a third year DMA student at the Eastman School of Music, will perform this guest recital that includes music of Boulanger, Debussy, Prokofiev, and Fauré. Joining Newton will be USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Lydia Newton
rholm@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu