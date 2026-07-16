Digital Media Center
Bryant-Denny Stadium, Gate 61
Box 870370
920 Paul Bryant Drive
Tuscaloosa, AL 35487-0370
205-348-6644

© 2026 Alabama Public Radio
Donate/Portal
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Check out ticket giveaway for Lord Huron. WHIL is on low power for tower maintenance.

Lydia Newton, Guest Artist Violin Recital

Lydia Newton, Guest Artist Violin Recital

Lydia Newton will present a guest artist violin recital on Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Newton, a third year DMA student at the Eastman School of Music, will perform this guest recital that includes music of Boulanger, Debussy, Prokofiev, and Fauré. Joining Newton will be USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 11 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Lydia Newton
rholm@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music