Lydia Newton, Guest Artist Violin Recital

Lydia Newton will present a guest artist violin recital on Tuesday, August 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Newton, a third year DMA student at the Eastman School of Music, will perform this guest recital that includes music of Boulanger, Debussy, Prokofiev, and Fauré. Joining Newton will be USA faculty pianist Dr. Robert Holm.