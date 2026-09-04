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Manda Collins Appearance & Launch Party

Manda Collins Appearance & Launch Party

Manda Collins is back with your next mysterious romcom read!

For us, that's reason to celebrate! Join us for the Ghost Me, Maybe launch party on October 3, 2026, at 5pm at 9 S Joachim. With Manda, refreshments, and a signing, the highlight of this event will be the in-conversation with Manda! We will discuss what it was like to create this romance meets Scooby Doo romp, her writing process, and what it's like creating the scenes that get us all hot and bothered.

Reservations for this event are encouraged as seating is limited. Book purchase from The Haunted Book Shop is required to enter the signing line. Don't fret though, you can easily purchase the book through the Eventbrite ticket reservation system.

And did we mention swag? Yes, claim your Petit Cote Island library card when you book your ticket, while supplies last. So, don't hesitate! These babies are first come, first served.

The Haunted Book Shop
19.79
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Haunted Book Shop
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com

Artist Group Info

info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
The Haunted Book Shop
9 S JOACHIM ST
MOBILE, Alabama 36602-2707
2513487668
info@thehauntedbookshopmobile.com
https://thehauntedbookshopmobile.com