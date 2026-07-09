Mobile Arts Council Members' Show 2026 Awards

Our MAC Members Show opens this July, celebrating the incredible talent of 81 local artists in an exhibition that will be on view July 9–August 27, 2026.

Join us for the opening reception during LoDa ArtWalk on Friday, July 10, from 6–9 p.m. at the Mobile Arts Council Gallery, Room 1927, 6 S. Joachim Street, downtown Mobile.

Made possible through support from the National Endowment for the Arts and Dempsey & Litchfield, this juried exhibition showcases a wide variety of artistic styles, mediums, and perspectives. Award winners—including First, Second, Third, two Honorable Mentions, and the Dempsey & Litchfield Award—will be announced during our MAC Members' Appreciation Celebration on August 14.

MAC members are also invited to vote throughout July for their favorite artwork to determine this year's Members' Choice Award.

Whether you're a longtime collector, an art enthusiast, or simply looking for something inspiring, there's something for everyone to discover in this exhibition.

Gallery Hours:

Tuesday–Friday: 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m.–2 p.m.

Admission is always free. We hope you'll join us to celebrate the remarkable creativity of our local arts community