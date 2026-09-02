Mobile Chamber Music: Simone Dinnerstein with Baroklyn

MCM is delighted to welcome noted pianist, Simone Dinnerstein back for our annual Anthony and Alma Fisher Concert. She returns to our stage with members of Baroklyn ensemble to perform an all Bach program.

J.S. Bach:

Herr Gott, nun schleuß den Himmel auf, BWV 617

(arr. Simone Dinnerstein and Baroklyn)

J.S. Bach:

Keyboard Concerto in E Major, BWV 1053

J.S. Bach:

Der Leib zwar in der Erden, BWV 161

(arr. Simone Dinnerstein and Baroklyn)

J.S. Bach:

Orchestral Suite No 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067

J.S. Bach:

Brandenburg Concerto No 5, BWV 1050