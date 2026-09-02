Mobile Chamber Music: Simone Dinnerstein with Baroklyn
Mobile Chamber Music: Simone Dinnerstein with Baroklyn
MCM is delighted to welcome noted pianist, Simone Dinnerstein back for our annual Anthony and Alma Fisher Concert. She returns to our stage with members of Baroklyn ensemble to perform an all Bach program.
J.S. Bach:
Herr Gott, nun schleuß den Himmel auf, BWV 617
(arr. Simone Dinnerstein and Baroklyn)
J.S. Bach:
Keyboard Concerto in E Major, BWV 1053
J.S. Bach:
Der Leib zwar in der Erden, BWV 161
(arr. Simone Dinnerstein and Baroklyn)
J.S. Bach:
Orchestral Suite No 2 in B Minor, BWV 1067
J.S. Bach:
Brandenburg Concerto No 5, BWV 1050
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
$O - $25.00
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mobile Chamber Music
(251) 633-8840
music@mobilechambermusic.org
Artist Group Info
Simone Dinnerstein
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu