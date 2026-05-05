Mother’s Day at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Celebrate Mom with an unforgettable dining experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille this Mother’s Day! On Sunday, May 10, Perry’s opens early at 11 a.m. with exclusive holiday features designed to make the day extra special.

Guests can enjoy a limited-time Filet Stuffed Roast ($49), brunch-inspired cocktails like Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé Sangria (available 11 a.m.–4 p.m.), and the signature 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper ($49) beginning at 4 p.m. The full dinner and kids’ menus will also be available, with special touches like rose petals on every table to honor moms.

Dine in or pre-order for to-go pickup. Reservations are limited and require a credit card; a $15 cancellation fee applies for cancellations after May 8.

Make this Mother’s Day Rare and Well Done®—reserve your table today!