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Mother’s Day at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Mother’s Day at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Celebrate Mom with an unforgettable dining experience at Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille this Mother’s Day! On Sunday, May 10, Perry’s opens early at 11 a.m. with exclusive holiday features designed to make the day extra special.
Guests can enjoy a limited-time Filet Stuffed Roast ($49), brunch-inspired cocktails like Mimosas, Bloody Marys, and Rosé Sangria (available 11 a.m.–4 p.m.), and the signature 3-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper ($49) beginning at 4 p.m. The full dinner and kids’ menus will also be available, with special touches like rose petals on every table to honor moms.
Dine in or pre-order for to-go pickup. Reservations are limited and require a credit card; a $15 cancellation fee applies for cancellations after May 8.
Make this Mother’s Day Rare and Well Done®—reserve your table today!

Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
$49
11:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sun, 10 May 2026
Perry's Steakhouse and Grille
4 Perimeter Park S
Birmingham, Alabama 35243
www.PerrysSteakhouse.com