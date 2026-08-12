National Pork Chop Day at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille!

WHEN: August 27, 2026 - 4 p.m. to Close

WHERE: Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - 4 Perimeter Park S., Birmingham, AL 35243

RESERVATIONS: https://perryssteakhouse.com/ or call 205-968-1597

Celebrate National Pork Chop Day with the pork pros at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille! Join Perry's celebration on Thursday, Aug. 27 from 4 p.m. to close with its famous, award-winning pork favorites and more. Have a Rare and Well Done® experience with a 4-course menu featuring Perry's pork favorites for only $44, or enjoy it at home with the National Pork Chop Day Bundle. To keep the celebration going, Perry's Master Chefs are here to help bring the heat to guests' kitchens with 12 Pork Chop Leftover Recipes, putting any leftover pork to a delicious use. Renowned for its famous smoky, sweet, sizzling, signature pork chop – deemed by the Austin Chronicle as "Perry's Iconic Pork Chop-of-the-Gods" – Perry's Steakhouse is the perfect place to celebrate National Pork Chop Day.

The Perry's 4-Course menu features Perry's pork favorites plus additional options to mix and match other signature items, available for dine-in only upon request on Aug. 27 from 4 p.m. to close.

Individual starters (select one):

Perry's Famous Pork Chop 'Bites' (2 skewers)

In-House Pecan-Smoked Salmon Crostini (2)

Steak & Tater Totter 'Bites' (2)

Broiled Seafood Stuffed Mushrooms (2)

Soup or salad (select one):

White Bean Pork Chili

Signature Wedge Salad

Caesar Salad

Field Greens, Pear & Candied Pecan Salad

Entrée (select one):

18-oz. Perry's Famous Pork Chop (Lunch-cut)

6-oz. Chargrilled Salmon with Lemon Dill Butter

Chicken Oscar

Vegan Skillet Chopped Steak

6-oz. Filet Mignon (add $16)

14-oz. Pecan-Smoked New York Strip, served chilled (add $22)

Individual Side of Three-Cheese Pork Mac & Cheese (add $7)

Dessert:

Bacon Brittle & Cream

Orange Vanilla Cream Cheesecake

Fudgy Chocolate Cake

Lemon Bar

Perry's patrons can also celebrate the Rare and Well Done® experience at home with the Perry's National Pork Chop Day Bundle from Aug. 17 through Aug. 27 via Perry's Online Market. For $109, patrons can have two 18-oz. lunch-cut Pork Chops, approximately 36 morsels of Perry's Famous Pork Chop Bites, and one lb. of Perry's Homemade Texas Sausage with homemade BBQ sauce and yellow mustard. All items are fully cooked, caramelized, and ready to heat and serve — and gluten-free. The Online Market can be found at shop.perryssteakhouse.com.

With the generous portions found in Perry's Famous Pork Chop, there will most likely be enough left behind to extend the Rare and Well Done® dining experience into the next day. To help inspire creativity in the kitchen with any pork chop leftovers, the Perry's culinary team created 12 recipes to allow patrons to continue their enjoyment of the famous chop. The recipes include Perry's new Scalloped Potatoes with Perry's Pork Chop and Mushrooms, Leftover Pork Chop Chile Verde, Perry's Pork Fried Rice, Pork Sloppy Joes, Pork Mac and Cheese, Pork Lasagna, White Bean Pork Chili, Spicy Pork Larb Cabbage Wraps, Pork Stroganoff, Pork Quesadillas, Pork Omelette, and Pork Bolognese. The Pork Chop Leftover Recipes can be found here.

Please visit www.perryssteakhouse.com or call 205.968.1597 to make reservations. Tax and gratuity is not included in the Pork Chop Day Menu cost; a suggested gratuity of 18% will be added to parties of 6 or more. For more information about Perry's Pork Chop Day specials, visit https://perryssteakhouse.com/specials/national-pork-chop-day/.