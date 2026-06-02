Patriotic Concert and Ice Cream Social

Mobile, Alabama’s “Mobile Vocal Arts” Choral Society along with Biloxi, Mississippi’s “Gloria in Excelsis” Choral Society announces their annual “Patriotic Concert” for 2026. This year’s Concert will be presented at Tanner Williams United Methodist Church at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28th, and will feature music of Patriotism, Remembrance, and Thanksgiving for our Veterans in celebration of our National Independence Day.

Immediately following, the Church will offer an Old Fashion Homemade Ice Cream Social Reception – open to all. This event is free, and the public is warmly invited to attend. For further information – contact: Terry D. Maddox, M.M. – Artistic Director at 251 406-1454 &and/or terrydalemaddox@gmail.com