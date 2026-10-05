PEP’s 26th Industrial Reverse Trade Show

Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) will host its 26th Industrial Reverse Trade Show, bringing together more than 35 plant and industry decision-makers with businesses for an afternoon of networking, relationship-building and creating opportunities to do business.

One Day. Valuable Connections. Real Business Opportunities.

The day begins with a free educational seminar open to anyone from 9–11 a.m. at Flight Works Alabama. This year’s topic, “Powering the Future Responsibly: An Environmental Approach to Data Centers,” will include the opportunity to earn CEUs. Registration is required by October 13 by emailing lindsey@pepmobile.org.

Tickets are on sale now and cost less when purchased in advance:

Through Oct. 12: $99 PEP members | $149 non-members

Oct. 13: $124 PEP members | $174 non-members

Online sales end at midnight Oct. 13; tickets will also be available at the door.

VIP passes include early entry at noon.

Tickets and details: pepmobile.org/events/reverse-trade-show/