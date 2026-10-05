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PEP’s 26th Industrial Reverse Trade Show

PEP’s 26th Industrial Reverse Trade Show

Partners for Environmental Progress (PEP) will host its 26th Industrial Reverse Trade Show, bringing together more than 35 plant and industry decision-makers with businesses for an afternoon of networking, relationship-building and creating opportunities to do business.

One Day. Valuable Connections. Real Business Opportunities.

The day begins with a free educational seminar open to anyone from 9–11 a.m. at Flight Works Alabama. This year’s topic, “Powering the Future Responsibly: An Environmental Approach to Data Centers,” will include the opportunity to earn CEUs. Registration is required by October 13 by emailing lindsey@pepmobile.org.

Tickets are on sale now and cost less when purchased in advance:
Through Oct. 12: $99 PEP members | $149 non-members
Oct. 13: $124 PEP members | $174 non-members

Online sales end at midnight Oct. 13; tickets will also be available at the door.

VIP passes include early entry at noon.

Tickets and details: pepmobile.org/events/reverse-trade-show/

Fort Whiting Auditorium
$99-174
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Partners for Environmental Progress
251-345-7269
lindsey@pepmobile.org
www.pepmobile.org
Fort Whiting Auditorium
1630 South Broad Street
Mobile, Alabama 36605
251-345-7269
jdenson@pepmobile.org
www.pepmobile.org