Robert Holm, USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital

USA Professor of Music Dr. Robert Holm will perform the opening concert of the 2026 USA Piano Camp with a Faculty Recital on Monday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Since this year's Piano Camp is concentrating on music of the late Romantic Era, Dr. Holm's recital will feature the Grieg Piano Sonata in E minor, Rachmaninoff's Preludes op. 23, nos. 1-6, and Brahms' Paganini Variations. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.