Robert Holm, USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital
Robert Holm, USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital
USA Professor of Music Dr. Robert Holm will perform the opening concert of the 2026 USA Piano Camp with a Faculty Recital on Monday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Since this year's Piano Camp is concentrating on music of the late Romantic Era, Dr. Holm's recital will feature the Grieg Piano Sonata in E minor, Rachmaninoff's Preludes op. 23, nos. 1-6, and Brahms' Paganini Variations. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
Artist Group Info
Robert Holm
rholm@southalabama.edu
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts CenterMobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu