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Robert Holm, USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital

Robert Holm, USA Piano Camp Faculty Recital

USA Professor of Music Dr. Robert Holm will perform the opening concert of the 2026 USA Piano Camp with a Faculty Recital on Monday, June 22 at 3:00 p.m. in the Laidlaw Performing Arts Center Recital Hall. Since this year's Piano Camp is concentrating on music of the late Romantic Era, Dr. Holm's recital will feature the Grieg Piano Sonata in E minor, Rachmaninoff's Preludes op. 23, nos. 1-6, and Brahms' Paganini Variations. Admission to this Department of Music concert is free and open to the public.

USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Free admission
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

University of South Alabama Department of Music
251-460-7116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music

Artist Group Info

Robert Holm
rholm@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
USA Laidlaw Performing Arts Center
Mobile, Alabama 36688
2514607116
kbohnet@southalabama.edu
www.southalabama.edu/music