Rocky Myers Forum

**FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE**

# Community Invited to Explore the Rocky Myers Case at Public Forum in Decatur

**DECATUR, Ala.** — The Beloved Community, the reconciliation ministry of the Church at Stone River, invites the public to **The Rocky Myers Case: An Evening of Justice, Conversation & Community**, a free public forum designed to encourage thoughtful dialogue about one of Alabama's most debated death penalty cases.

The event will be held **Thursday, July 16, at 6:00 p.m.** at **The Church at Stone River**, 3014 Danville Road SW in Decatur. Admission is free, and all members of the community are welcome.

The evening will feature members of Rocky Myers' legal advocacy team, including **Kacey Keeton, Leah Nelson, and Miriam Bankston**, in a moderated conversation led by award-winning journalist **Beth Shelburne**. Together, they will examine the facts of the case, discuss ongoing legal developments, and explore broader questions surrounding justice, due process, and the death penalty in Alabama.

Rocky Myers spent more than three decades on Alabama's death row before his sentence was commuted, and he remains incarcerated while significant questions regarding the evidence and fairness of his conviction continue to be raised by attorneys, legal advocates, and supporters. Rather than asking attendees to arrive with predetermined opinions, the forum is intended to provide accurate information, encourage respectful dialogue, and allow participants to hear directly from those most familiar with the case.

The evening also coincides with **Rocky Myers' birthday**. Following the forum, guests are invited to remain for **cake, coffee, and conversation** as the community marks the occasion together. Organizers hope the informal gathering will provide an opportunity for attendees to continue the discussion, meet the speakers, and reflect on the themes of justice, mercy, and hope in a welcoming atmosphere.

"This conversation is about more than one individual," organizers said. "It is an opportunity for our community to reflect on how justice is administered, why due process matters, and what our shared responsibility is when questions remain."

The event is hosted by **Beloved Community**, the reconciliation ministry of the Church at Stone River. Rooted in the United Methodist tradition, Beloved Community works to foster conversations that build understanding, encourage reconciliation, and strengthen relationships across differences. Hosting discussions on issues of justice is one expression of that ministry's commitment to creating spaces where difficult conversations can take place with honesty, dignity, and respect.

The **Southeastern Diversity Project (SDP)** is partnering in support of the event as part of its ongoing commitment to strengthening communities through education, dialogue, and civic engagement. SDP believes that informed conversations about justice, fairness, and human dignity help build healthier communities for everyone.

Community members of all backgrounds, faith traditions, and perspectives are encouraged to attend. No prior knowledge of the case is necessary.

### Event Information

**The Rocky Myers Case: An Evening of Justice, Conversation & Community**

**Date:** Thursday, July 16

**Time:** 6:00 p.m.

**Location:** Church at Stone River

3014 Danville Road SW

Decatur, Alabama

**Following the Program:** Birthday cake, coffee, and community conversation in honor of Rocky Myers' birthday.

**Admission:** Free and open to the public.

For additional information, visit **[www.justice4rockymyers.com](http://www.justice4rockymyers.com)** or contact the event organizers through the Church at Stone River or the Southeastern Diversity Project.

**Media Contact**

Beth Noblit

Director, Beloved Community (Reconciliation Ministry)

The Church at Stone River

Founder, Southeastern Diversity Project

