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Ross Education Incoming Student Orientation

Ross Education Incoming Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for incoming students: We will review all the essential information to ensure a successful start, including Academic policies, Attendance requirements, Dress Code and our digital Learning Management System. You will also get a guided tour of the campus and classrooms to help you find your way around, alongside dedicated support to set up your new laptop. We look forward to sharing some fun moments together as well!

Opened in 2014, the Ross Medical Education Center Huntsville campus is located just off of Research Park Blvd across from Madison Square Mall. The campus is also situated right off University Drive in the hub of several shopping centers including Wal-Mart, Target, and Best Buy and just five minutes from Bridge Street Town Centre.

Ross Medical Education Center
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Wed, 9 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Ross Education
(866) 815-5578
https://rosseducation.edu/
Ross Medical Education Center
930 Old Monrovia Road Northwest
Huntsville, Alabama 35806
(256) 430-9740
https://rosseducation.edu/