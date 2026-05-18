Ross Education New Student Orientation

Student Orientation Session for newly enrolled students: We'll cover everything you need to know for a great start, including Academics, Attendance, Dress Code, and our Learning Management System. We'll also give you a tour of the campus and classrooms so you know exactly where you're going, and we'll help you set up your new laptop. We try to have some fun, too!

Opened in 2014, the Ross Medical Education Center Huntsville campus is located just off of Research Park Blvd across from Madison Square Mall. The campus is also situated right off University Drive in the hub of several shopping centers including Wal-Mart, Target, and Best Buy and just five minutes from Bridge Street Town Centre.